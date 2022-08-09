Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maker reveals the reason for making actors sign exclusive contract

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently completed 14 years of going on-air. On the occasion, producer Asit Kumarr Modi chatted with indianexpress.com about the show’s journey. After he spoke about his six years’ struggles to put up the show on air in 2008, the creator also discussed how it gets challenging to keep the show going. One of his biggest tasks is to keep the whole ensemble cast together. Disha Vakani and Shailesh Lodha have quit the show, while there are already rumours about Raj Anadkat keen on exiting the show. To avoid the same, he is said to get his actors to sign an exclusive contract.

Asit Kumarr Modi said, “Yeh contract isiliye hota hai ke agar aap sab kuch karte rahoge… Audience ne jo pyaar diya, woh isiliye ke exclusive iss character mein dikhne mile. Yeh show yaha tak pahucha hai ussi ke karan. Agar yeh sab jo kalakar hai woh sab kuch karenge to show ki value nahi rahegi (Audiences have loved the show because they want to see these actors in these characters only. If they start doing everything, the show will lose its value),”.

Shailesh Lodha, who played Taarak Mehta in the comedy series, quit it in May this year, reasoning no growth and his wish to explore newer opportunities. When asked if he is on a hunt to find a replacement, Asit Kumar Modi said, “I want to keep everyone together always. However, if someone feels that they have exhausted themselves on the show, and want to do newer things, I still request them to rethink their decision. If they are adamant in their decision, I cannot do anything. But that doesn’t mean the show will stop. Similarly, if the old Taarak Mehta comes back, that’s great, if not, we will have a new one. My only objective is to make our audience smile.”

And when quizzed about how they managed to pull the show without Dayaben (Disha Vakani), the producer laughed, as he said who said she is there? If not on the show, she is in our heart.

He further added that he is trying his best that she comes back. But every human being has their own responsibility and she too is caught up with family duties. He added that if Disha cannot return, let’s all pray that the team manages to get another Dayaben.

