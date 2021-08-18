EXCLUSIVE: Kavveri Priiyam to play lead role in upcoming show Ziddi Dil Maane Na; Reveals about her character

Actress Kavveri Priiyam will soon be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming show Ziddi Dil Maane Na. She will portray the character of a military doctor and the actress is very excited about the role. She said that she had given an audition for the show in November last year. She was last seen in the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Speaking on the same, Kavveri said, “After my show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke ended in October last year, I auditioned for this show in November. Then I did Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki until March and then started on this one. Playing the lead role in a show is a big responsibility but I am all ready for it.” Her journey in showbiz began when she came to Mumbai in 2016. Before that, the actress was preparing to appear for certain competitive exams in Delhi after completing a course in engineering. But destiny had other plans.

She shares, “I wanted to be an actress and in 2016 I came to Mumbai from Delhi. I started with my acting classes and trained for over a year. By the end of 2017, I started giving auditions. I used to give 20-25 auditions in a day. That continued for a while and then finally I started getting work. I have friends who are scientists and doctors and my parents too had different expectations. They wanted me to do something similar. But then they understood that I wanted to do something different."

The thought of becoming an actor first came to her mind when she was in her Class XII. “I was in my classroom and that is when my teacher recognised me as an actor. I had worked in a play and she had watched it. That gave me a high in life and I decided that this is what I want in life,” the actress added.

Not many know that she started her journey with Naagin. “It was a very small role. I was a part of the show for a month but the most interesting part is that I had played the role of a madhu makkhi (honey bee). It was hilarious and fun but that is how it all started,” she signs off.

Also Read: Ziddi Dil Maane Na TRAILER out: Watch beautiful love stories bloom in the SAF Camp