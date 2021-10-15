EXCLUSIVE: Krushal Ahuja misses Kolkata’s Dussehra celebration: It is amazing experience

Zee TV’s show Rishton Ka Manjha is one of the most-watched content currently. The show features Krushal Ahuja and Aanchal Goswami in the lead role. The show is a remake of the Bengali show Deep Jwele Jaai. The storyline of the show is winning the audience’s heart. Well, today is Dussehra and many actors did not get a chance to celebrate owing to their work schedules. However, Rishton Ka Manjha’s lead actor shares his thoughts on the Dussehra celebration, especially in Kolkata. The city of joy is known for the celebration of Durga Puja.

Krushal Ahuja says, “The advantage of staying in Kolkata is watching the wonderful Durga Maa’s immersion ceremony taking place during Dussehra. It’s quite an amazing experience because you go through a riot of emotions, with a part of you that is morose because Durga Maa is going and a part of you is hopeful to see her again next year. I’ve spent my childhood visiting the ghats seeing people dancing and enjoying the drumbeats while seeing off Maa Durga on Dussehra.”

“In fact, I feel even if I settle down in another city, I’ll carry every ounce of its memory in my soul even if I don’t get to visit the city during Puja. This festival and the celebrations truly warm my heart and wish everyone a Happy Dussehra,” he added.

The current track shows a wedding track in the show. Aanchal and Krushal’s wedding is happening and both are getting ready. The actress is looking very beautiful as a Bengali bride. She is seen wearing a red Banarasi saree embellished with golden details and embroidery to match the gold jewellery.

