EXCLUSIVE: Manav Gohil on his upcoming show with Shweta Tiwari: It's still in nascent stage, haven't shot yet

Manav Gohil has time and again impressed the audience with his amazing acting chops. His latest outing on TV as Vaibhav Kapoor in the daily soap, Kaamna, broke his 'sanskaari' image. His grey-shaded character was loved by the audience and its edits are often seen on social media. Manav personally is happy to have experimented by pushing himself to this zone. Known for doing popular shows such as Kkusum, Tenali Rama, Yam Hain Hum, Naaginn, Manshaa among several others, Manav is all geared up for yet another television show.

Manav Gohil has been paired opposite Shweta Tiwari for a new show, and the fans are excited to see this amazing pair on the screen. While there isn't much known about this upcoming project, Manav exclusively told Pinkvilla, "I am in talks for a show, it's quite premature for me to speak about anything but it's quite real. It is still in the nascent stage. Within a week, things will be clear. We have not yet started shooting or anything but I think come September, there will be so much out, hopefully."

On matured and real content on TV

Speaking about the freshness in terms of content on TV, Manav said, "It's a very welcomed change because TV has its own limitations in terms of altering too much. You can do an amazing screenplay but can't use cuss words on TV unlike on OTT. With whatever creative limitations that we have, I have felt that lately, the writing has changed on TV. I enjoyed Kaamna because its writing was very real. People who are approaching TV want to break the typical perception of the medium that has prevailed for the past so many decades."

On how the audience has evolved

"Earlier, people wouldn't think that he is an actor, they would think that he's the character itself. Even 20 years back when I did Kkusum and other shows, people used to call me by the character's name, Vishu (Vishal). They didn't know me as Manav Gohil. Now, people have started knowing me as Manav Gohil. There's so much exposure now and the audience has also evolved," said the 47-year-old.

Recalls his character Vaibhav Kapoor from Kaamna

Recalling his role from his last show, Kaamna, that went off air recently, Manav Gohil shared, "This character is close to my heart because, after a point, the actor starts nurturing the character. Initially, the writer conceives it, and when you start acting, the character becomes yours. Then you start moulding the character, adding nuances to it. So when I constructed the character Vaibhav Kapoor, it was purely a grey shade and I added a lot of punk and humour to it. The character is dear and close to my heart but I am not close to the character. It was high time to break the regular 'sanskaari' man's image."

Also Read | Sana Khan to Aashka Goradia: TV Celebs who quit showbiz to find their true calling

