EXCLUSIVE: Megha Ray opens up on Apna Time Bhi Aayega going off air: It will always remain close to my heart

Zee TV’s popular show Apna Time Bhi Aayega starring Megha Ray and Fahmaan Khan is all set to go off air this week. While the show had witnessed rave reviews, the news of its end has come as a surprise to the fans. However, Megha who plays the lead role of Rani isn’t upset with the end of Apna Time Bhi Aayega. Instead, she is happy that it is ending on a good note and emphasised that the show will always remain close to her heart.

“This show will always remain very close to my heart. We had a good run for almost a year but every single thing in the world has a life span and so has the show. And it’s good when things end on a good note. I also feel that it's not good to stretch a rubber band so far that it loses its elasticity. So, I believe that we are ending at a right time and we are not letting it become a regular daily saas bahu drama,” Megha was quoted saying. She also mentioned that her journey on the show was a roller coaster ride.

“I had an amazing experience while shooting. I don't have a huge working experience but it's the first time I am seeing that every single actor had a bond and all were like a family.

It will be difficult to find such amazing people again. But yes, we will catch up soon,” she added. It is reported that Apna Time Bhi Aayega will be going off air on October 16. Let us know in the comment section below if you will miss the show.