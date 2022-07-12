EXCLUSIVE: Nia Sharma opens up on battling harsh comments & being judged for her fashion choices

Popular actress Nia Sharma is one of the renowned celebrities in the Telly world. Nia got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played Manvi Chaudhary. Post this, she got featured in numerous shows and music videos. Nia's personal style is all about being bold and fearless. From risque outfits to athleisure, she is a fan of all outfits that reflect her happy and infectious energy. However, being herself has not been a cakewalk for Nia, as the actress was mistaken and judged frequently for her fashion choices.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Nia Sharma opens up on battling harsh comments for her style sense. For the unversed, Nia's Instagram bio says, 'Let's get to the point, please. Pretty' and her Twitter bio says 'Extremely Ugly...Lacks Fashion sense...Ham...ConGirl! On being asked about her unique social media bios and the thoughts behind them, Nia reveals, "It's everything that people call me. So I write the same thing what people like to hear. People call me a fashion disaster or I'm ugly or anything".

The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress adds, "I have been growing listening to these shitty comments about myself or reading the same things about myself. How I commit the biggest fashion blunders, and who doesn't know anything about styling and who only knows how to show body and cleavage, wears the least of clothes. These are the kinds of things I have grown up hearing about myself and this is how I now define myself" Nia also adds, "It's no revolution or there is no frivolous attempt from my side, this is how people see me and this is what I am".

Talking about her Instagram bio, Nia reveals that she likes people being straightforward and talking about the point instead of other things. She says, "It is my humble request to everybody in life right now, when some stars elaborating something too much into a conversation, haggling too much, it irritates me. I want to save everyone's time, It's either a yes or either it's working out or wither it's not".

Speaking about her fashion choices, Nia adds, "I tried to look a certain way, By certain way I mean, How I always wanted to look, the kind of clothes I always wanted to wear. It only happened with time when I earned my own money when I'm independent enough to do what I like so it's just that lifestyle. It's just that people wrote about it so much and discussed it so much, and threw it in so much of a bad light that I became known for all reasons. This kept escalating and there was a kind of hoopla around things".

Nia also shares how the constant judgment of her fashion choices helped her grow. She shares, "I don't mind that attention, I just felt something positive came out of it. It helped me pave my way, it helped me become more famous. But this never has been anything so un-organic, and anything so desperate or an attempt from my side to portray myself in any light."

Watch Nia Sharma's full interview here-

Also Read: Pinkvilla Style Icons: Nia Sharma slays in black; Nakuul Mehta makes a stylish appearance with Jankee; PICS