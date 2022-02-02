EXCLUSIVE: Nishant Bhat on his 'honest' reaction to Tejasswi Prakash winning BB15 & bond with Shamita, Pratik

Bigg Boss 15 has come to an end and all contestants are also out of the house now. They are adjusting to normal life and coming back to their daily routine. But in the house, they had their share of good and bad memories. Some journey was not so happening but some live it to the fullest. And one such is Nishant Bhat. He was seen enjoying everything coming his way. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the choreographer opened on many things including his reaction to Tejasswi Prakash as Bigg Boss 15 winner and his friendship with Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal.

Speaking to the portal he said, “Honestly, I just now mentioned that I wanted Pratik to win. But I was very happy that Tejasswi won because she is also my very good friend. Of course, I don’t know how much was shown (on television) but I was always fond of Tejasswi from day one. See everyone wanted Pratik to win but when I walked out of the show with the money bag, for me Bigg Boss was like my journey has ended. And after this whoever wins is my friend only. I don’t have a problem with that thing.”

Talking further on his friendship with Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant said that he was surprised to know that there was a hashtag called PRANISHA which depicts these three. He said, “I came to know about hashtag pranisha in the end. But yes Shamita, me and Pratik are very strong-headed people. Our opinions may differ but that’s what makes our friendship so beautiful. We are not that chill kind of friends. I had a fight with both of them but we all knew that if individually we have low moments in the show then we all have stood for each other and I think that makes this friendship special.”

Listen to full interview here:

Shamita is celebrating her birthday today and Nishant was seen by her side during the celebrations. Both came very close during their stay in Bigg Boss 15. Both had also participated in Bigg Boss OTT.

