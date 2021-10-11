EXCLUSIVE: Nishant Malkhani, Aly Goni wish Amitabh Bacchan on his Big day!

Nishant Malkhani loved Amitabh Bachchan in Yaarana. "His acting was superb and the friendship story had depth. 'Chu kar mere maan ko kiya tune kya ishara' is one of my favourite songs. My message to him is that he is a living legend," he said.

Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein actress Ragini Nandwani's favourite Amitabh Bachchan movie is Anand, which was an out-and-out Rajesh Khanna movie. "He had to match up to the aura of Rajesh Khanna. His understated performance stands out amongst all his performances and without his character, there would be no Anand. Wishing the forever ageless superstar for higher successes and be an inspiration to all. With special wishes for his good health," she said.

Sindoor Ki Keemat actor Prateik Chaudhary finds it very difficult to pick one movie by Big B. "But if I have to choose one favourite then I would say Baghban because I really loved the way he portrayed his character in that film. We could actually connect with the story and the reality that was showed in the film. On his birthday, I wish him a very happy birthday and more 100 birthdays to come. And also want to thank him for always inspiring me and every one by his work, hard work and dedication towards cinema, life. Love you sir," he said.

Bigg Boss fame actor Aly Goni's two most favourite Big B films are Waqt and Khuda Gawah. "I love to watch both these films as the content was superb and Amitabh Bachchan ji is an institution in himself. My message to him is that the entertainment industry is blessed to have him and I would like to wish him a very happy and healthy birthday," he said.

