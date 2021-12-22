EXCLUSIVE: Rajiv Adatia on meeting Shilpa Shetty after eviction & her thoughts on Shamita’s Bigg Boss 15 game

Rajiv Adatia recently got evicted from Bigg Boss 15, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Adatia admits that he is already missing the house. “I am missing everybody and I know Umar and Shamita are also missing me a lot as I can see that on the live feed,” he says. Soon after his elimination from the Salman Khan led show, Rajiv caught up with his rakhi sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra over dinner. How is Shilpa reacting to Shamita’s game inside the BB house?

“Shamita is very strong, woh akeli kaafi hai, and she has done really well. Shilpa and I had not seen each other since Covid, so when we met we just laughed, joked and I wanted to eat some food and she arranged so much of it for me. I spent time with the kids, and it was fun to be around them. Shilpa is very secure of Shamita and we all know she is very strong and can handle it. Shilpa thinks she is doing fabulous and a great job. I think she could be the winner, she is very strong,” informs Rajiv.

Who is he rooting for to win the show besides Shamita Shetty and Umar Riaz? “I love Rakhi Sawant, and if she plays the game correctly there is a high chance for her too. Rashami (Desai) is also there, and she is playing a strong game. Between Karan (Kundrra) and Teju (Tejasswi Prakash) also… so except for (Abhijit) Bichukale everyone has a high chance of winning the show. I don’t like Devoleena’s (Bhattacharjee) game either, as she is playing with people’s mind and emotions to get further in the game, which is wrong. So everybody except these two are very strong, and they are all deserving,” Rajiv signs off.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Ritesh Singh opens up on his rude behaviour with Rakhi Sawant; Reveals why he got in Bigg Boss 15