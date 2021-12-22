EXCLUSIVE: Ritesh Singh opens up on his rude behaviour with Rakhi Sawant; Reveals why he got in Bigg Boss 15

Ritesh Singh recently got eliminated from Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 house, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, he opened up about his eviction, Rakhi Sawant and much more. Ritesh says that he wasn’t expecting to win the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, but he was hoping to stay for a longer period of time. “But unfortunately that didn’t happen, and my eviction was a little shocking for me,” he says.

Ritesh further adds, “As per my understanding, I did well. So definitely it was a shock for me, but once I came out I could understand that due to Rakhi I think the vote bank got diverted, and her and my fight went against me. That is how I was not able to get Rakhi’s vote bank, which is how I came out.” He informs that his rude behaviour towards Rakhi Sawant on the show was his strategy. “I already saw that one love angle is there between Karan (Kundrra) and Teja (Tejasswi Prakash) and I have to do something different,” says Ritesh.

He also states, “So I chose to fight with Rakhi and then I’ll form two groups, one will support me and the other will be against me. That is how I’ll play and then in the last week I’ll surrender to Rakhi and there people will see my love angle. That is the strategy I had but somehow I guess people didn’t like my strategy and didn’t vote for me.” He admits that he hadn’t discussed this strategy with Rakhi before entering the house.

Meanwhile, not much was known about him since the time Rakhi had revealed about their marriage, nor a picture of him was shared. So what prompted him to participate in Bigg Boss 15? “It wasn’t planned. Basically I had just come from Belgium for Rakhi’s birthday on November 25th. So when I landed here, we came to know that she got an offer for Bigg Boss and as a birthday gift she asked me to come along with her on the show. I agreed to it as I was in Mumbai, and from the past two years people have been commenting saying that Rakhi is lying and that she hasn’t got married. But I didn’t like that, so that’s why I decided to go for it,” he concludes.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale slams Shamita Shetty: Shilpa Shetty ka naam lete hi ise kuch ho jaata hai