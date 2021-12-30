EXCLUSIVE: Ravii Dubey on his & Sargun Mehta’s new year plans: What we love doing at this time is to work more

As the new year is about to kickstart soon, people are making plans for celebrating the day with their loved ones. Numerous celebrities have already jetted off for vacation to bring in the celebrations, while others are doing preparations for parties with friends and families. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Ravii Dubey shared his and wife-actress Sargun Mehta’s new year plans.

He said, "This year Sargun and I are busy with a new project that both of us are a part of, so it is going to take a lot of our time. I don't see much happening on New Year, but we will celebrate with our close group of friends, that's for sure. But I doubt that we will be going to any massive parties and gatherings."

On being asked about their travel plans, he shared, "We will definitely be in India, but wherever our work takes us during. It is the festive season, but what we love doing at this time is to work more. That's the best kind of celebration that Sargun and I can have. So if at all we are traveling, it will be for work," he concluded.

Ravii Dubey is presently enjoying the grand success of his latest web series "Matsya Kaand", which recently crossed 100 million views on the platform. He portrayed over 11 characters using prosthetics in the show, which is touted as a milestone in his career of over 15 years. He has been getting a lot of appreciation for his immaculate acting in the show.



