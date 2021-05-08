EXCLUSIVE: Rishina Kandhari comes out to help COVID 19 patients; Donates antibiotics and sanitization kits

Amid the COVID 19 crisis, actress Rishina Kandhari is doing her bit to help the COVID 19 affected families and has requested everyone to follow the Coronavirus protocols.

As the COVID 19 pandemic is getting worse with every passing day, the entire nation is facing the side effect. Not just several countries have been facing the lockdown, the entertainment industry has been shut and states have also been grappling for oxygen and medicines. Amid this, many celebs have come forward to help the patients in these trying times and are doing their bit by raising awareness or providing medicines and much more. Now, actress Rishina Kandhari has also come forward to help the COVID 19 affected families.

The actress, who is known for her role in shows like Diya Aur Bati, Uttaran, Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai, etc. has joined hands with Punyakarma Foundation to help people who are fighting COVID 19. She has been helping people with antibiotics and sanitization kits. "With the increase in the demand of heavily priced medicines and oxygen cylinders around us, we understood how we can help and hence we donated antibiotics and sanitization kits which would help the families," the actress was quoted saying. This isn’t all. Rishina is also planning to help people in the rural areas of Maharashtra as the Coronavirus wave has reached the villages of the state.

“The virus has now reached the rural areas of Maharashtra and we are here to help the ones incapable of helping themselves. Our agenda is to reach out to the doctors who are in touch with the families of the infected people and get them the right medicines within the first 7 days of the virus being detected so that the situation gets under control and the oxygen cylinders aren't required as the shortage is really a big issue,” the Uttaran actress added.

Meanwhile, Rishina had also urged everyone to take all the necessary precautions as they step out. She said, “Please stay indoors and stay safe. Mask and sanitiser are a must whenever you step outside for an emergency.”

