EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Verma on BB3 co contestant Shamita Shetty: ‘She’s not someone who would create controversies’

Amidst the controversy that involves her brother-in-law Raj Kundra, Shamita Shetty’s entry in the Bigg Boss OTT house on Sunday had raised a few eyebrows. The actress was a part of Bigg Boss 3 as well, however had to reportedly quit the show mid-way as her actress-sister was getting married to Kundra. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, designer Rohit K Verma opened up on his Bigg Boss 3 co contestant, and her decision to enter the OTT version of the show.

“Shamita is a very quiet girl and is someone who chooses her sentences ten times before speaking. In the previous Bigg Boss too she was very politically correct. She is not someone who would create controversies, or get into people’s personal space, but that itself is Shamita’s personality. During my season too she was very politically correct. She never wished to get into anybody’s fights or would not raise her voice about something which is not right. I think that’s her personality,” says Rohit.

He further adds, “So I don’t know how much she will add to the show, because now the Bigg Boss format has completely changed then what it was during my time. So, I wish her all the best. I am sure she has gone there for some purpose, and whatever purpose she has gone with may Lord help her.”

Her whole family is going through such a big turmoil right now. So I hope God gives her mental peace Rohit K Verma

Rohit states that it’s just been a few days since Bigg Boss OTT has started, and can speak more about Shamita’s performance maybe after a month. “Last time she took an exit because Shilpa was getting married, and her whole family is going through such a big turmoil right now. So I hope God gives her mental peace, she keeps her balance and comes out of the house with dignity and pride,” Rohit concludes.

Also Read | Bigg Boss OTT EXCLUSIVE: Millind Gaba was to get married in November 2021, but delayed it because of the show