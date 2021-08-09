Bigg Boss OTT EXCLUSIVE: Millind Gaba was to get married in November 2021, but delayed it because of the show

Millind Gaba entered the Bigg Boss OTT house yesterday, and had spoken to Pinkvilla about his decision of participating in the fronted show. Millind had said that he has seen BB on and off, as when the show starts he is usually busy with his stage shows, wedding and corporate gigs. “But I know the format and the game plan of the show. The biggest reason for doing this is because my mother is a big fan of this show. She really loves it, so just for her I’m doing it,” smiles Millind.

He further adds, “I have nothing to lose, because my singing career is at a bloom. Songs are lined up in Bollywood films, and many big collaborations are in the pipeline too. So I’ll be playing on the front foot. I just hope that more and more people hear my songs. If Salman (Khan) ji and Karan (Johar) ji would be interested it would be like a dream come true.” says Millind, who would love to collaborate with for a music video.

Millind has even done a music video with ex Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli. Did she give him any tips or advice? “I didn’t take any tips from anybody. Nikki called to congratulate me, and strictly told me to stay the way I am. She said, ‘you don’t need to do anything over the top, because you are already over the top. So stay the same, as this is why Bigg Boss has approached you’,” reveals Millind, adding that he won’t get into any controversy.

“I’m a very happy go lucky person. I think nobody wants to think bad about me. So yes I’ll stay away from all this. I’ll be on the fun side and the naughty side, pranking everyone. And I’ll also put forward my word, when something wrong happens either with me or with anyone else too,” adds Millind.

Lastly, is he hoping to find love inside the house? “No no, I have already found my love. I was about to get married in November this year but because of Bigg Boss I have postponed it. I have already found my love and she is very proud of me that I’m doing the show,” says Millind, adding that his ladylove works in the fashion field.

Also Read | Bigg Boss OTT Premiere Review: Host Karan Johar keeps the entertainment quotient high