Bigg Boss OTT EXCLUSIVE: Nishant Bhat makes interesting revelation and it's about Salman Khan; Read Inside

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Nishant Bhat says that people know about his talent and dancing skills, but they don’t know much about Nishant - the person. “So I think this is a good opportunity to present myself. I have never been scared of cameras and being under surveillance 24/7. However, my only fear is that earlier Bigg Boss used to run for three months, but now I only have 6 weeks to prove how worthy I am for the show. After this we will be shifting to the big house, and I hope I have a long journey on the show,” states Nishant.

He further adds, “I have to prove myself in six weeks, so that the audience can connect with me, and I am able to win their hearts, so that they can take me ahead in the game.” Interestingly, Nishant has earlier worked with Bigg Boss OTT host . “He was a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and I have also been part of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. I was an assistant choreographer, and was a part of ‘Channa Mereya’ and ‘Cutiepie’. So I have worked with him, but this one is very exciting where Karan Sir will tell me about where am I going wrong, where am I going right and will also correct me and appreciate me. So I am pretty excited about that,” informs Nishant.

Considering that he has worked with KJO earlier, does he think that he has an advantage over the others? “All my conversations with Karan Sir so far have been around work, and in the past too he has judged me based on my act. However, in Bigg Boss OTT, the conversation will be more on a personal level, which is going to be for my own betterment. So there is no plus point as such, but I would like to say one thing,” says Nishant.

He further informs, “If I manage to reach the big house (hosted by )... I am very scared of Salman Sir. Even in the past he has seen me perform on other shows and has appreciated me too. But if he screams at me, or appreciates me or corrects me - I am just fearing that, as I consider him a great teacher. However, with Karan sir being there from the beginning, I will get some confidence. So even if I reach till there, by then I would have been able to gather some confidence to speak with Salman Sir.”

