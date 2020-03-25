EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh gets talking about birthdays, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, on screen chemistry & more

Shaheer Sheikh gets candid during a chat with PINKVILLA as he talks birthdays, changes, and of course, his show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Read on to know all about it.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh turns 36 today (March 26, 20202) and well, he has been entertaining his fans for the longest time one can imagine. He has to his credit some of the finest shows and yet if there is one thing that hasn't changed is the actor's approach towards birthdays and the excitement of his fans around it. Ask him if it is too early for birthday plans, the actor says, "If you know me a little you will know I don't have birthday plans. Someone told me on the sets that what are your plans for your birthday and I completely forgot and it was that person who made me realize it is going to be in this time frame when we will not be shooting."

Talking about what does he feel about the year has gone by in terms of productivity, the actor quips, "I am happy with how things have been, I wanted to do something like this because my last two shows needed a lot of efforts and doing historical is no easy. I am not saying this is easy but comparatively, a historical character needs a little more efforts but this comes more naturally to me. The character has been liked by the audiences and I am happy how people have responded to the show, it was a bold move by the producers and the channel of course to make something like this. We aren't doing anything new with the story but the approach, the writing, is different."

Yeh Rishtey has managed to break stereotypes, spoken about social issues, and it leaves me wondering if this is the content people are looking for instead of the regular daily soaps. About that, he says, "That was the approach of the show from the very beginning, both Rajan sir and Garima. From the very beginning, that is how they wanted to treat the show and they did not want to drag anything and pick socially relevant issues, which they did. And I am very happy about it since we did stick to our original track. The equations between all the characters are also quite interesting and relatable in today's times."

Ask him how a show like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi that also go on to break many stereotypes and have a huge fan following did not manage to garner the kind of TRPs that this show has managed to and if there is something different that worked out with YRHPK, he says, "I feel that show did wonders for me and till now, I meet so many people from all over the world who have loved the show. Ratings never really mattered for me, even for this show, I am the last person who will ask how much have we rated this week. That show changed so much in our TV industry I feel and I am not too sure but I think it is one of the highest-rated TV shows on IMDB. It has got that kind of recognition and that is kind of enough for me. Even the channel we were working for, it was happy with the outcome and how people were reacting to the show to the extent that they still want to make another season.

Talk about his chemistry with Erica Fernandes in Kuch Rang or now, with Rhea Sharma, he always gets it right. Quiz him about how does he manage to do that, he says, "First of all, you need to understand what the write or the director or the people who have written the show think about your character is what I try to understand, I try to understand how they have imagined the character and I feel if you stay true to your character and love your character, the chemistry happens on its own and it is effortless and that is what helps people relate to it."

Also quizzing him about how he has wanted to get into the process of film making, the actor says, "Yes, I have and for the first time in 10 years, I have all this time to myself, so let's see (laughs) what comes out of it." Asking him further as to if something materialized in all this time, he says, "Something did materialize and it was to go on floors as well but then something else happened and then I shifted to Indonesia as well. It is just that I have been a little busy and once I signed this show, I decided to not do anything else since it is impossible to do a daily soap and something else."

Shooting for daily soaps can sure get tiring and one might feel it to the point that they don't want to go to work at all. Ask him if something similar has ever happened with him, he says, "I won't say I feel excited every day and there are days when you are tired or when you feel overworked, but overall, in general, the vibe on our set is very nice and we share a good rapport with everyone. The environment on the set does not make us feel like we don't want to go."

Concluding the interview, I asked him on what is it that he would like to change or do by the time next year comes in, he says, "I would like to have a nice lavish home in Mumbai."

