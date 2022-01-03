EXCLUSIVE: Shamita Shetty is extremely close to winning Bigg Boss 15 trophy: Akanksha Puri

Actress Akanksha Puri believes in calling spade a spade and does not like mincing words. Puri, who is all set to enter the Bogg Boss 15 house as a challenger, is geared up to pump up the contestants and get them out of their slumber. Talking to Pinkvilla, Akanksha spoke about her experience in the house, her self predicted BB winner and why she feels fit to be a part of Bigg Boss 16. "I have been following this season on and off. Whenever I get a chance, I watch the show. It's my favourite and I don't want to miss out on it at all," said Akanksha.

Talking about how the BB house helps increase patience and tolerance level of contestants, Akanksha said, "I have seen everybody have a breakdown or a meltdown in the house. The house is such that people will have a vulnerable moment and how!"

She added, "We have seen Nishant Bhatt and Shamita Shetty from the OTT and even in the main Bigg Boss season, they too have had their low moments in the house despite doing the OTT version already. On that note, I somehow feel Shamita Shetty is really very close to the trophy. I have been rooting for her from the outside too. She's very vocal and has carried herself gracefully in the show. So I truly believe she is close to the trophy."

Talking about Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundra's budding romance, Akanksha expressed how both are gorgeous together but that it is their relationship that is weakening their individual game as well. "Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundra are an extremely good looking couple but I feel that Tejaswi has a lot of potential as an individual in the game. Karan has hosted so many shows, reality shows and has an experience as to how reality shows are, so there is no comparison to his game plan. But Tejaswi, I feel despite having so much more capability is lagging behind because of her relationship. She isn't able to completely focus on her game. I feel relationships can be dealt with outside the house too but right now it is important to focus on the game and victory."

The Calendar Girl actress seems to have been mighty irked with BB 15 contestant Abhijeet Bichukale. The actress also wants the contestants to up their game and not be like Abhijeet.

"One person who has been annoying me the most is Abhijeet Bichukale. I mean yesterday when he yawned infront of Salman Khan, I lost it. I mean if you are really sleepy, then it's better you go home," she said.

Akanksha further talking about her role as a challenger said, "We, the challengers, have the brownie points in fact over the contestants in the house because we can give them tasks, we can get them to do what we want. They were taking a nap like Abhijeet and we are here to pep them up and wake them from their slumber."

The actress who has been offered the reality show for quite sometime now, could not take it up earlier due to prior professional commitments. But Akanksha is in a complete mood to take it up this time if offered again. Talking about it, she said, "I have seen the house so closely now. I can say that it looks easy to be a part of the show from outside but it is really tough inside the house. It's not easy to stay locked in the house, testing your patience but I would love to take up the challenge."

She also added that she would prefer to be as real as she can, come what may, "I would really like to be real as I can be. I, in real life too, have no filter at all. Good, bad, mean, kind I am all on the face. Reality shows hardly have real people nowadays and I am thankfully from the minority. I am and will continue to be real, come what may."

It is reportedly said that a lot many actors fear their personal life being out completely for public consumption, if they participate in the show and hence refrain from doing Bigg Boss. Akanksha who agrees to this also says that, a public figure should be prepared and in a way accept that his personal life can totally hog all the limelight and be in the public glare all the time.

"We are actors and once we become public figures, our personal lives are bound to be in the media glare. We have to be prepared for it. If you are not prepared to let your personal life get into the media, I think then it's better to refrain from participating in such reality shows. You have to be strong enough to deal with whatever the outcome is then," said the actress.

Akanksha along with Surbhi Chandna, Vishal Singh and Munmun Dutta entered as challengers today to spice up the show and get contestants out of their complacency.

