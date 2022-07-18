EXCLUSIVE: Sharad Malhotra says he's 'extremely anti-social' & reveals how he interacts with fans

Sharad Malhotra has been in the television industry for more than 16 years, and the actor enjoys a massive fan following owing to his acting chops. Sharad has proved his acting mettle in numerous shows and speaking about his personal life, the actor is happily married to Ripci Bhatia. Sharad likes to keep it low profile and doesn't often post an update on his social media handle. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sharad Malhotra reveals his reason for being inactive on social media.

Sharad Malhotra talks about social media and how he likes to maintain his presence on it

Sharad Malhotra says, "I am extremely anti-social on social media but the medium has become the "It." People judge you on the basis of your likes and followers, which is very shallow. I don't go with the trend but I am just trying to make a little effort to be seen on social media. I posted a picture of my music video with the hashtag DNH and everyone started asking, what is it about. So, that's my way of interacting with my fans. I am active when I am doing a project and I have to promote it. Apart from it, I am missing for days and days, and I get a lot of people messaging me that they hardly get to see me, some even say that I should deactivate my account. It's not possible to give everybody an explanation as to what I am doing and why. Everyone's gotten used to this pattern of mine".

The actor further shares, "A few days ago, somebody messaged me that 10 to 20,000 people have unfollowed me because I don't post pictures. To each its own, I can't force them at gunpoint. If they've unfollowed me, it's their call. There are other millions of people who like to know what's happening in my life and they are happy with the few posts that I make. I would like to be a little more regular with my posts but it's too much of an effort for me. When there's a project happening, you will see me popping up a lot in your notifications".

On the professional front, Sharad has been a part of some popular shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, and Muskaan, among others. He was also a part of the popular supernatural show Naagin 5, in which he played the role of Veeranshu Singhania. He was last seen in a show titled Vidrohi, which wrapped up in merely five months.

