EXCLUSIVE: Sharad Malhotra on his idea of monsoon romance with wife Ripci, relishing chai pakoda & more

Sharad Malhotra is one of the much-loved actors of the tinsel town, and he is gearing up for the release of his music video soon. For most of them, monsoon is synonymous with romance, and when Pinkvilla asked Sharad Malhotra what is his idea of a perfect date on a rainy day, his immediate answer was to ask his wife Ripci about it. The actor stated that for him, it's the small things that bring joy, like sitting on a balcony, sipping tea, or going for a drive and having fritters along with chai. Clearly, Sharad is a tea lover.

"I think you should be asking my wife Ripci this question (laughs). Now that I am at home, I would prefer being seated on the balcony, sipping tea, listening to good music while we watch the rains. Having a nice conversation and spending quality time would be great. Maybe that or just head out for a nice drive. I like to have kanda bhajiya, kullhad vali chai and indulge in such street foods during monsoons. I really love my food and I'm not completely off junk. I hail from Kolkata and that's where you get those kullhads. I really miss it," said the Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki actor.

Describing further his love for the Mumbai monsoons, Sharad excitingly said, "Bombay ki baarish is something that nothing can beat it. Except for the traffic jam and the murk that is around, I love this season. If you see the good side to it, it's gorgeous, Mumbai is nicely washed and cleared and it's beautiful. Both Ripci and I love the rain."

Sharad loves to drive and whenever he gets an opportunity, he goes on a long drive. "At night, when we are done with our daily chores, that's when we like to go on a nice drive, enjoying music and the Mumbai rains because there's no traffic. We like to have these little joys in our lives. With everyone being so caught up with their lives, it's important to take these little breathers in between and unwind, and rejuvenate. These moments really count," concluded Sharad Malhotra.

