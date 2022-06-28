EXCLUSIVE: Splitsvilla fame Riya Kishanchandani enters 'Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti' as a wild-card entrant

Singer Mika Singh has finally decided to get married and settle down in life. He has taken a unique path to find the perfect bride of his dreams which is by organizing a show, Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti. Fans are quite excited to witness Mika's new journey and many of Mika's close friends will be seen gracing the upcoming episodes and will help Mika to find his life partner. Many eligible girls have participated in the show from all over India and will compete with each other and amongst them, one will turn out to be Mika's wife at the end of the show.

Also, there is a lot of mystery surrounding the wild-card contestant, and we are here to let you know that it's none other than celebrity influencer Riya Kishanchandani. She is known for her trending videos. She rose to fame after her success in 'Splitsvilla' and will be making a wild-card entry on the show 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti'. It is quite a well-known fact that Mika Singh loves his pets and has more than a dozen of them. Riya also shares the same trait as Mika and is an avid dog lover herself. Besides the contestants, it will be most interesting to see what Riya will bring to our television screens.

Produced by SOL Productions, 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti' is bringing its viewers Mika Singh's journey towards his happily ever after.

Speaking about Mika's career, the singer is very respected in the music industry. Over the years, he has given multiple super hit tracks. Some of them include Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hain, Dil Mein Baji Guitar, Laila, Jadoo Ki Jhappi, among others.

Also Read: Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti: Hina Khan to appear as a guest in Mika Singh's show? Actress shares PIC