EXCLUSIVE: Tejasswi Prakash says it feels amazing to be in love with Karan Kundrra; Reacts to marriage rumours

Soon after winning Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash started shooting for the Ekta Kapoor backed TV show, Naagin 6. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about being in love with beau Karan Kundrra. “It feels amazing to be in love. I have always loved love. It’s just even better because it's with Karan. He is amazing. I think there is a lot about himself that he is also realising. The Karan Kundrra that a lot of people knew outside is not the same anymore and he loves that,” says Tejasswi.

She further adds, “There have been these videos of him being like this hot dude being like, ‘oh no no, I hate baby talks’ and then cut to - they have edited him calling me laddoo, my puppy, and all of that. So he has really just changed as a person and when he says he has never felt this way before, I see it. I see it, it's very visible. The way he feels for me is so out there. You can’t miss it.”

So is marriage on the cards? “I don’t know, I am very busy and so is he. Any marriage related questions please take it all to Karan because he has been talking about it and he better deal with all the questions. I have been completely putting it on him. He has not proposed and do not expect me to say anything. So just talk to him,” Tejasswi laughs.

Meanwhile, her show Naagin 6 premiers this weekend.

