Naagin 6 EXCLUSIVE: Mahekk Chahal says Tejasswi & she are playing positive parts; Reveals her favourite Naagin

Producer Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 is around the corner, and Mahekk Chahal is playing Naagin in the show. Tejasswi Prakash and she are both playing positive characters. “I am super excited. You know as kids, boys wanted to be Spider-Man and Superman, and likewise girls wanted to be superwoman. So I am really looking forward to this,” says Mahekk, further adding, “My first launch into TV is with this show. I did Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se in the past, but that was only for a couple of weeks.”

The actress also talks about her favourite Naagin from the previous seasons of the show. “I think it is Mouni (Roy) because she kind of set the stage for everybody, as all the other Naagins came after her. I think she just put the whole base there, made it so glamorous, did it with such ease, did it very classy, and that girl is also very classy. So she will always remain my favourite Naagin,” states Mahekk.

From films, she loved Sridevi in the 1986 fantasy romance film, Nagina. “She has always been my favourite and that goes without saying. Whenever you think of this character, the first person who comes to your mind is her. It was so appreciated at that time,” she informs.

Did she take any inspiration from Sridevi’s performance for Naagin 6? “Obviously you take the inspiration. Like I said, Mouni set the tone, but she did it prior to that and she is such a great artist and did it with so much glamour. Even if we get 5 to 10 percent of what she did that will be great. The way she carried herself, the way she looked in the movie, her eyes, obviously you try to think about that. Like a lot of the times I do something, and my director says, ‘No Mehekk, make the eyes stronger’, and then I automatically think about her,” Mahekk smiles.

Naagin 6’s plot revolves around the Covid-19 pandemic. Considering the sensitivity of the topic, are they worried about the backlash or the trolling that the show might receive if the subject isn’t handled carefully. “I don’t focus on the trolling people, because if they would have been stronger than what is being accepted by the queen herself and who has been making it for 20 years, then we would have not made a season 6. So we need to understand our creatives and people who are behind this and that they have a lot of experience. They research a lot before a story gets accepted. So yes, it is a sensitive subject but this is also today’s reality,” she shares.

Lastly, will we see her do more TV in the future? “I don’t know. For me there is no TV, OTT and Bollywood. Everything is one for me to be honest because we are not stepping out or going to the cinema. So we are sitting at home more than we are stepping out, so whatever medium is coming through, is working, and is reaching out to people, I am happy to be working in that,” Mahekk signs off.

