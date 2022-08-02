EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kiku Sharda recalls when he & Dilip Joshi were replaced in a show overnight: Felt really low

Kiku Sharda is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry, and in an exclusive conversation with Pikvilla recently, the actor opened up about his career, and a short low phase that he had to battle with. He says that the phase did affect him. “But tomorrow if my work is not loved by people, or something that I do is not liked by people, then I feel that I am doing my best. Why isn’t one enjoying it? I am giving my hundred percent. So if there is any feedback like that, then I feel hurt,” says the actor.

Kiku Sharda shares an example to explain his point. “It happened years back. We were doing one show called Aaj Ke Shrimaan Shrimati. It featured me, Dilip Joshi, and Shruti Ulfat. We were doing that show, and for some reason suddenly one day we were told not to come for tomorrow’s shoot, and I was like why? Me and Dilip Joshi were replaced in the show overnight. We were told ‘We are trying something new, it’s not working and lets…’ So I was like, what I am doing is not good enough? What happened, and I felt really low. I called up Dilip bhai, and he being much more senior and experienced than me, he said these things, you know how channels think, how people think....”

He further elaborates, “I was like, doesn't the audience love me? So he explained to me that this is not about the audience. In channels and production houses they have a few calls which tend to go up and down. I couldn’t understand what was happening, but we were replaced for three months, and (they came back saying), ‘We tried a new thing, but it didn't work. Sorry sorry sorry, come back.’ So I called Dilip bhai immediately and said, ‘Dilip bhai we are back’. So those kinds of phases have happened. When I have to question my talent na, then I feel bad.”

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

