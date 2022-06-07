EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Rithvik Dhanjani on his idea of love: I believe in growing old with someone

Rithvik Dhanjani is one of the most popular actors in the Television industry and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actor started his acting career with the telly show Bandini, but he came to the limelight with the show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani as ay Khurana and his portrayal of Arjun Digvijay Kirloskar in Pavitra Rishta. The actor is also an excellent host and has worked for popular shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, India's Next Superstars, Super Dancer, India's Best Dramebaaz and So You Think You Can Dance. Talking about his personal life, the actor is presently single and he shared his wish for finding love in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla Team.

On being asked about him not being an arranged marriage kind of a guy. Rithvik shared, “I truly believe in love, I believe in growing old with someone. I want to find that one person to grow old with. I like the idea of love, I like the idea of romance, its beautiful. It brings out the best in you and I love being in love.”

On being asked if he has found the one, he said, “No. Not even close.”

Talking about the pressure from family for marriage, Rithvik shared, “There is lots of pressure from my family. My mother is very excited for getting me married.”

For the unversed, Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi were dating for a long duration of 10 years but the couple went their separate ways some time back.

