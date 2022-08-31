Ganesh Chaturthi EXCLUSIVE: Helly Shah shares she is ‘excited that Bappa is coming to my home this year’

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival, which is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy all over the country. People bring Lord Ganesha idol to their home and prepare various delicacies along with the special offering of modak for offering to God. Telly town celebs are also very pumped up for this festival and every year they celebrate the day with great enthusiasm and love, along with their friends and family. Actress Helly Shah, who walked the Cannes red carpet this year along with Hina Khan, shared about her plans for Ganesh Chaturthi this year in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actress Helly Shah who is currently making it to the headlines for her recent work endeavours celebrates the festival will much love and enthusiasm.

Recently in an exclusive conversation with us she opened up on the same. Helly says, " I am very excited that Bappa is coming to my home this year and its definitely a very joyous and an emotional moment for all of us . I have always looked forward to this auspicious ocassion since my childhood and it's one of my favourite times of the year! ".

She further added, "Hope this auspicious and cheerful occasion will bring more joyous moments and smiles for you and your families. Here is wishing a joyous and colorful Ganesh Chaturthi to you!."

The actress made a double debut this year, as she made her Cannes debut for the poster launch of her debut film #KayaPalat on 21st May. She also walk the red carpet for L’Oréal Paris at Cannes film festival.

Helly Shah professional life

Helly Shah made her acting debut with the TV show Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal. She went on to work in shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Alaxmi – Humari Super Bahu, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Devanshi, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, and others.

