EXCLUSIVE: Popular show Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 starring Rrahul Sudhir and Helly Shah to go off air

The main USP of Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 were its countless twists and turns which kept you on the edge of your seat. However, looks like it was a short lived journey.
Yash and Mamta Patnaik’s popular show Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 is all set to wind up. The show was immensely successful on TV and was shifted to an OTT platform sometime back. The show is known for its unique casting of Rrahul Sudhir and Helly Shah. Actor Vishal Vashishtha, Zayn Ibad Khan, Manasvi Vashist, Chandni Sharma are also part of the show. 

The main USP of the show were its countless twists and turns which keep you on the edge of your seat. The title song is also super catchy and really adds to the show's suspenseful atmosphere. The  themes of passion, revenge, and jealousy of IMM2 has really worked for the show and the fans. 

The show retained audiences at 7 pm on TV and even OTT. Recently, the show completed 300 episodes. First season of the show starring Arjun Bijlani, Alisha Panwar and Nia Sharma had a very good run for two years from 2017-2019. A reliable source told us the show is winding up by July first week.  

The production house is coming up with a new season of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 with Shaheer Shaikh, Erica Fernandez and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

What are your thoughts on Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 going off air? Let us know in the comments below. 

