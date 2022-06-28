Jasmin Bhasin Birthday EXCLUSIVE: Actress reveals plans; Talks about postponing trip with Aly Goni due to work

Jasmin Bhasin is a popular name in the entertainment industry. She is loved for her adorable looks and delightful smile. The actress came to the limelight with her TV show Tashan-e-Ishq. After that, she never looked back and has done numerous popular TV shows. She has also worked in music videos with popular actors like Aparshakti Khurana, Shaheer Sheikh, Shivin Narang, and others. Her latest monsoon track, ‘Iss Baarish Mein’ is trending on social media. The actress rang on her birthday today, June 28, and in a recent interview with Pinkvilla she opened up about her birthday plans.

On being asked if she will be going on a trip with bae Aly Goni on her birthday, she shared, “Yes, the trip is happening but due to work commitments, it will be a little later than my birthday. I am here only on the day, due to work commitments and COVID is spreading so much. So definitely I am not doing a party, as I don’t want to be a COVID party.”

She added regarding her concerns about the spread of COVID, “I have to do shoots and travel as well, so what if I get infected, and everything else is affected. That’s why it will be quiet and something private.”

The actress received a beautiful present from her boyfriend Aly Goni on her birthday, which was a pair of diamond earrings. She had also shared a picture of herself flaunting the gorgeous earrings. The actress will be soon making her film debut with the Punjabi movie, Honeymoon. She is starring opposite Gippy Grewal, and it is slated to be released on October 25.

To view the complete interview click here-

