Kiran Karmarkar on Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii's re-run: It's wonderful because this show gave me fame; EXCLUSIVE

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii is an iconic show in the Indian television industry, and the news of its re-run has left everyone excited. The show's first episode will air on Tuesday, August 2 from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM. It will be an hourly telecast. The cast of Ekta Kapoor's show, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, is extremely delighted upon hearing this news. Pinkvilla reached out to the series' male protagonist, Kiran Karmarkar, where he expressed his feelings, and took us down the memory lane. Read on:

Kiran Karmarkar on the show's re-run

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki actor Kiran Karmarkar excitedly said, "It's a wonderful feeling because people remember it even now, and it has created an identity for itself. Be it any actor, if they work on a project for 15-25 years, they will have special space in their hearts for one or two of their characters. And immediately, upon seeing that actor, the audience calls them by their reel name. Even today when people see me, they say, 'Aap Om ho na?' I reply to them, 'Yes, I am Om and after that too, I have done several other shows and films' but they say, 'No, we know you as Om only.' The show that gave me fame is returning. So, definitely, it's a great feeling and it will be so much fun to watch those scenes and ourselves again."

On experiencing success

"We'd not even imagined that we'll earn so much fame through this show. For us, it was quite normal, go, shoot and return. Within 2-3 months of the show, people started recognising us. In today's times, Maharashtrians watch Marathi shows, Bengalis watch Bengali shows, and so on but I remember, I used to live in Thane at that time, it was an eight-building society, and it was all inter-connected. When I reached home, I could hear Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii playing in almost every household."

About the TRP race

"The current generation can't even imagine the TRPs that we used to get - 15, 18, 22. Today, when a show scores 3 on the TRP chart, they think they've created history and if it runs for two years, then they throw huge parties. It's maybe because the competition has also increased these days. We've seen what Mahabharat, Buniyaad, and Hum Log achieved. After these shows, people only take these three names - Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. They won't even remember any other shows. I remember I'd gone to Bhopal airport and there was a film star but they were taking my autographs too, and I was feeling very weird because that film actor was a star for me, but the audience was taking my sign too," concluded the actor.

