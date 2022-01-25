National Tourism Day Exclusive: Mouli Ganguly, Ishita Ganguly & Saanand Verma reveal their favourite spots

The National Tourism Day is celebrated every year on 25th January to promote and encourage tourism. On this National Tourism Day, actors Mouli Ganguly, Ishita Ganguly and Saanand Verma talk about their favourite destinations and must-visit places with Pinkvilla team.

Mouli Ganguly, who plays the role of Mahasati Anusuya in the show Baal Shiv, shares about the city of Kolkata. She said, “The moment you step into Kolkata you would know why it is called the city of joy. People in the city are so warm and welcoming that you will feel as if you have been here for ages. Kolkata is known for its grand colonial architecture, art galleries and larger than life cultural festivals. I feel one must visit the Mother House, which was founded by Mother Teresa, Victoria memorial, Fort William, the famous Howrah Bridge, to name a few. Kolkata is also the home for some of the most mesmerizing religious spots such as Dakshineswar Kali Temple, Belur Math, St. Paul Cathedral, Birla Mandir. One must visit all these places to experience the real beauty of Bengal.”

Ishita Ganguly, who essays the role of Sandhya Gupta in TV show Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki, shares, “No one can beat the delicacies of Kolkata! I am picky when it comes to food but when I am in Kolkata, I eat everything. Puchkas, kathi rolls, gugni, singadas, jhaal muddi, fish fry are some of favuorites in the city. Also, how can someone miss out on the world-famous sweets of Bengal such as shondesh, kheer kodom, rashgulla, chanar jalebi, darbesh? Kolkata is a paradise of food, and one must visit it during Durga Pujo when you can feel the real vibe of the city.”

Saanand Verma, who essays the role of Anokhelal Saxena in sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, also shared about his favourite destinations and must-visit places in Bihar. He said, “Enriched by river Ganga, Bihar is blessed with beautiful temples and a rich cultural heritage. Whenever I go back to my home state after tiring days of work in Mumbai, the place never fails to rejuvenate me and fill me with positive energy and new hope. Since childhood, I have loved visiting the Rajgir Hot Springs. It is believed that the hot springs possess medicinal properties and I completely agree with it. I feel healed and happy every time I have a bath in the Rajgir hot springs, and I wish to go back there soon, post the pandemic. Griddhakuta Peak or the Vulture Peak, the pilgrim centre of Bodhi tree, the Jalmandir temple situated in the middle of a lake filled with lotuses are some of my most favourite places which I make sure to visit when in Bihar.” Speaking about visiting Baba Dham, he added, “The holy shrine of Baba Dham is visited by millions of devotees every year during the famous Shravan Mela, and I must say it is the most amazing time to visit Bihar. The peace and calm you feel in Baba Dham during that time are inexpressible and one should experience it at least once in a lifetime.”



