Paras Kalnawat on leaving Anupamaa: Stood for 20-30 pages of scene without any dialogues; EXCLUSIVE

Paras Kalnawat is in the news for choosing dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 over Anupamaa. The young actor was a part of it since its inception and charmed viewers with his antics as Samar Anupamaa Shah. Paras, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, shared that he realised his character didn't have any scope to grow and despite repeated discussions with the production team and the creative directors, he didn't get any substantial response. After Anupamaa makers announced Paras' termination, the actor shared his side of the story. Read on:

I am taking everything very positively: Paras Kalnawat

"I feel I am going to take this thing very positively because I don't think I've done anything wrong, I chose the side. I wanted to do something where I can see myself growing, some line of growth in my own life as an actor and as a dancer as well. I am currently a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and that is something that actually offended the makers of Anupamaa because Star Plus considers Colors as their rival channel and they don't get along very well. My growth was completely at halt in this show for the past one year. I've been speaking to the makers and I've been asking the creatives 'When are you going to start my track, when am I going to see myself on the show more than other few actors?' because that's what I was when the show started. I couldn't get a proper reply from their end, and that's when I decided that if I get a good project on the way, I'll definitely go ahead," shared Paras.

The young actor also said that he was merely a prop on the show and was craving to act. "I am deeply thankful to Rajan sir, the makers, and other team members because they have been very kind to me and other actors as well. I also spoke to them when I signed Jhalak and wanted to talk but Rajan sir was travelling, and when he came back I wanted to speak to him about this thing but they took the whole thing otherwise and gave me an option that you can either do Jhalak or Anupamaa. I chose Jhalak because I feel that I can grow there, because over here, I would just stand for 20-30 pages scene without any dialogue because majorly Anupamaa was seen talking continuously with all the big big dialogues. Most of the actors were just standing in the background and I didn't want to be that kind of an actor," said the 26-year-old.

On deciding to leave Anupamaa

He said, "It's not an easy decision to leave a show like Anupamaa. But then I wanted to learn different aspects and experience a different kind of journey. I believe Jhalak is something that I haven't explored yet. I haven't done any reality shows yet, so I want to explore a different angle, face the stage, and face the judges. I chose something where I can grow and that definitely came spontaneously because I did not even think for a day whether I should be stuck with Anupamaa or just move on with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The production team was sitting in front of me and I just told them, 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a big opportunity and I can't leave it'."

Paras Kalnawat on if he's worried about his image in the market

This has come as a shock to me but honestly, I think people who know me very well and maybe if another production or direction team called them up, they'll get a positive response. The actors definitely are going to give a positive response about me. This is a part and parcel of life and a part of this industry as well. We have an example in front of us, Kartik Aaryan. He is the right example I would say. With just hard work and discipline, and hitting on spot, everything is possible. So, even I am going to work hard and give my hundred percent wherever I go.

"Anupamaa was a beautiful show and being a part of the number one show was great and it has given me the identity as an actor," signed off Paras Kalnawat.

