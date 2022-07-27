Paras Kalnawat EXCLUSIVE: Anupamaa makers said I can't do Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 because it's on rival channel

Paras Kalnawat played the role of Samar Shah in the top-rated show, Anupamaa. His chirpy and mature character won everyone's hearts, but unfortunately, he has been terminated from the show for signing a dance reality show on a rival channel. On Tuesday, the production house and producer Rajan Shahi released a statement where they accused Paras of breaching their contract. Pinkvilla exclusively reached out to Paras to speak about this matter, and the young actor shared that he approached the makers but they made him choose between Anupamaa and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Paras Kalnawat told Pinkvilla that the way Anupamaa makers released the news left him a bit upset. "Honestly, I did not know that they will take a decision like this. I was expecting that they will sit with me but there were no meetings or discussions. They did not even meet or talk to me once. I am not completely hurt as I was prepared for this. It didn't come as a shocker to me because I chose a way for myself, I chose Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. I knew that there might be consequences and I would have to leave the show."

I wanted to do both the shows: Paras

The actor stated that he wanted to do both, Anupamaa and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 together. "Honestly, I wanted to do both the shows along as I just have to give four days to Jhalak and I have 26 days to myself right now. I expected that along with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, I'll be able to do Anupamaa as well but I did not see the makers very happy about it. They told me that Colors is a rival channel and they might have pulled you towards them and both the shows won't be possible together," said the 26-year-old.

Paras: I shared a father-son bond with Rajan Shahi

Adding further, Paras Kalnawat said, "These are the same makers, the same production team for whom, till yesterday, I was the best actor on set. They used to tell everyone that he is the most disciplined actor, who never misses any line, rehearses on set, and is always ready with his lines. And, today they gave a statement like this. This is something that I did not expect from their end. Rajan sir has been very very very close to me. He has been in my ups and my downs when I lost my dad, I used to speak to him and consider him as my dad. I told him that I don't give this space to anyone but I will still give it to him. That was the bond I shared with him but then it came as a shocker to me that he took a decision even without speaking to me or telling me."

