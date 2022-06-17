Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Kartik Aaryan is over the moon as he wins Super Stylish Actor Of The Year trophy

Kartik Aaryan has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, his last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also featured Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead, has witnessed a massive success at the ticket windows. As Kartik is basking in the success of the horror-comedy, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor gets another reason to grin ear to ear. Kartik has won the Super Stylish Actor Of The Year award at Pinkvilla Style Icons Award.

To note, Pinkvilla had hosted its maiden style awards in Mumbai on June 16 and it was a starry affair. And as Kartik has won the prestigious award, he took to social media to express his happiness. Taking to his Instagram, Kartik had shared a pic of himself wherein he was seen posing with his award. In the pic, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor looked dapper in his checkered shirt with a black tie and blazer. He captioned the image as, “Superstylish Actor of the year Award. Thank you @pinkvilla” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kartik has some interesting projects in the pipeline. He is currently working on Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. The movie is touted to be the Bollywood adaptation of Allu Arjun’s hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and will mark Kartik’s second collaboration with Kriti after Luka Chupi. He will also be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India wherein Kartik will be seen playing the role of a pilot, Shashanka Ghosh’s directorial Freddy and Sameer Vidhwan’s next.

