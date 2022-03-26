Roadies 18 EXCLUSIVE: Aarushi Dutta on being challenged to ‘push limits, physically, emotionally & mentally’

The new season of the reality show, Roadies will start airing soon. The present season of the show has been shot in South Africa. It is hosted by actor Sonu Sood. After Ashish Bhatia was confirmed as the first contestant for the season, Pinkvilla Team has exclusively confirmed Splitsvilla fame, Aarushi Dutta, being one of the contestants of Roadies season 18.

Talking about her experience of Roadies Journey in South Africa, she said, “This season of Roadies has undoubtedly given a new definition to adventure. As contestants, we were really challenged to push our limits, physically, emotionally and mentally. I made some great friends on the show despite the vigorous competition. The memories that we’ve created on the sets of Roadies are precious to me, and I’ll cherish them forever! I am sure that the audience is going to love watching this season as much as we loved being a part of it.”

Aarushi Dutta hails from Delhi, and she appeared in Splitsvilla 11. She then went on to feature on Roadies Real Heroes. Now, she will be seen in MTV Roadies Journey to South Africa.

Ashish Bhatia, who was a part of Roadies Real Heroes in 2019 and was in Raftaar's team, is also part of the new season. He has already shot for the show in South Africa with the team. Ashish has also been part of Splitsvilla 12 and now he is returning with Roadies 18.

