Tejasswi Prakash is very hardworking & we share a great bond: Simba Nagpal on Naagin 6 co-actor; EXCLUSIVE

Simba Nagpal is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6, and is excited about the show's leap. Pinkvilla exclusively connected with Simba and questioned about the track, his hobbies and a few other interesting things. Read on:

How do you prepare before getting into the skin of a particular character?

As an artist, I want to be prepared to slip into any character the script demands. I also want to be able to play characters as versatile as possible. It's no fun always playing the good guy, or always playing the bad guy. I like change, change is fun! I also like to add my own touch to any character I'm playing to make it more convincing.

The show is taking a leap, are you excited about the track being incorporated?

The show is about to take a very interesting turn and it'll keep everyone at the edge of their seats. The best part about this season of Naagin is that you can actually tell that it gets more interesting by the episode, keeping the viewers hooked to it! It also keeps me on my toes as an actor as it never gets monotonous.

Your chemistry with Tejasswi Prakash is loved by the audience but off-screen, what kind of an equation do you share with her?

Tejasswi is a very hardworking girl, and we share a great bond on- and off-screen as well. The energy on the set is just beautiful, and it feels as though you're working with your family. It's beautiful. We all truly enjoy working with each other.

Apart from acting, what else interests you? If not an actor, which profession would you be in?

I'm a very curious person who loves to learn new things. Although acting is something that I always wanted to strongly pursue, and I'm glad I'm getting to do that, I have a strong interest in music, writing, and directing as well. Although I'm currently completely focused on sharpening my acting skills, I'd love to explore other various creative outlets in the coming days, for sure! The sky's the limit!

What are the things you indulge in during your free time?

As you know, right now I'm completely packed with Naagin, and as and when I do get time, I try to spend time in the gym, or just take a breather and spend time at home.

