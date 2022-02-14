Valentine’s Day EXCLUSIVE: Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer to tie the knot? Couple REVEALS

Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer are one of the most popular couples of Bigg Boss 15. Their love story is a fairytale, for them. They met inside the house, fell in love during their stint and always stood by each other. Even in the outer world Ieshaan and Miesha or what their fans love to call them, ‘Mieshaan’ are going stronger day by day. Their fans wait for their pictures to go out in the public domain and are waiting for them to reveal their marriage plans. Well, while exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, ‘Mieshaan’ has spilled some beans on the same.

On being asked if the couple is considering marriage, Miesha said, “Not now as we are concentrating on our careers now. We are just enjoying and currently, are not thinking about it.” However, Ieshaan hinted towards marriage and Miesha asked him not to create any controversy. After all their cute banters on marriage plans, Miesha jokingly too termed her relationship with Ieshaan as “just friends”. She further added, “No, no. I am not saying we are just friends. It’s just we are very happy in the space that we are right now. We are living in the moment”

Ieshaan added, “We are supporting each other and it is better for both of us to focus on our careers. Marriage will happen when it will be the right time, by God’s grace.”

