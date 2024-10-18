5 superfoods that Bharti Singh swears by for her little munchkin Golla: Paratha dahi, all veggies khichdi and more

Bharti Singh is one of the most successful personalities in the showbiz world, and despite living in Mumbai, she has not forgotten her roots. She ensures that her son, Golla, enjoys homemade meals and savors traditional Punjabi and Gujarati cuisines. Unlike many working mothers, Bharti does not rely on fast food or packaged items for Golla's meals. So, here are 5 superfoods that Bharti Singh swears by for her son Golla.

1. Paratha dahi or paratha egg for breakfast

In one of her vlogs, Bharti Singh shares that Golla eats paratha dahi or paratha egg for breakfast. Sometimes, he is also served any dish made of bottle gourd, spinach or paneer bhurji, or even potato curry. The Laughter Chefs host mentioned that she has inculcated a habit in his son to eat vegetables and fruits on a daily basis.

2. Fruits and puffed rice

For lunch, Bharti Singh never packs pasta or any other fast food for Golla. His tiffin consists of paratha, any vegetable, and fruits. Besides this, the comedian packs dry fruits and puffed rice. During her conversation with Debinna Bonnerjee, she highlighted, "Jitna hum ghar ka khila sake na utna khilayein (Feed your child as much as homecooked meals possible)."

Bharti revealed that her little son is fond of fruits and likes everything, including grapes, apples, cherries, and blueberries.

3. Dry fruits as chocolate

In one of her interviews, she called herself 'Gaon wali maa' and underlined that Golla consumes dates and jaggery in the place of chocolates. Bharti's son has not eaten burgers or bread, and she mostly only lets him eat dry fruits whenever he craves chocolate. Interestingly, the 40-year-old has not introduced Golla to actual chocolates, and hence, she feeds dry fruits as an alternative.

4. Jowar puffs and roasted chana

Golla enjoys roasted chana as a snack. This nutritious treat is made from chickpeas that are seasoned and roasted, giving it a crunchy texture and a rich, nutty flavor. It is an excellent source of protein, fiber, vitamins, minerals, and beneficial fatty acids. In addition to this, his diet also includes fox nuts and jowar puffs.

5. All veggies khichdi

For dinner, Bharti prefers serving Golla something light. Hence, most of the time, Golla relishes khichdi, which also includes lots of vegetables in it. Khichdi is a source of essential nutrients and is gentle on the stomach, thereby being easy to digest.

Bharti shared that during their travels, she occasionally offers Golla rice noodles, which he enjoys. She expressed her wish to learn how to make bread and cake at home so that she can cook everything for her son at home. It reflects her commitment to nurturing Golla with wholesome, homemade dishes that she can prepare with love.

