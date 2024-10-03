Laughter Chefs Season 2 to air soon? Bharti Singh says, 'Naye season ke saath humlog phirse...'

Bharti Singh-hosted Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited is one of the most popular shows currently on television. The unusual cooking comedy featuring the top entertainers from the television industry gained so much popularity that it enjoyed an extension till October. Now that it’s time for the show to wrap up, fans were hoping for another extension. But, Bharti Singh has dropped some good news and shared that they will be back with season 2 in a few months.

In her latest vlog, Bharti Singh looked back at her memories from the sets of Laughter Chefs. She shared how all of them got emotional on the last day of the shoot and they will miss each other's company. Then she added, "I think ek do mahina mein hi nayi season ke sath humlog phirse ayenge aaplogon ke samne. (I think we will be back with the second season in a month or two)."

Check out the latest promo of Laughter Chefs here:

The host of the show also added, “Bohot achhi dosti ho gayi thi sabse, aab shot pe nahi jana ek do mahina. Kab milenge sabse. Thoda sa ayese maan sad tha. (We became very good friends, now we won’t go for the shoot for a month or two. So, we are all sad).”

Recently reports surfaced stating that Laughter Chefs has got a second extension and the show will be on air till January. But owing to the upcoming Bigg Boss 18, the extension is cancelled. The last episode will air on October 4, it will be a Navratri special. In her vlog, the comedienne gave a glimpse of her attire as she donned a beautiful ghagra-choli.

Advertisement

The episode will be graced by Munawar Faruqui, and Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. Previously, many other Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Dharmendra, and Shraddha Kapoor, among others graced the show.

Laughter Chefs features Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Ankita Lokhande, Reem Sameer, Jannat Zubair, Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek, and Kashmera Shah as contestants. It is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs: Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma and others make THIS announcement hilariously; WATCH