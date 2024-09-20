Bharti Singh's son Gola gives her a cute kiss, Nakuul Mehta. and Aly Goni leave sweet comments; Watch

Bharti Singh is a proud mother who loves to share sweet moments with her son, Gola, on social media. Today, she added a doze of cuteness to her followers' feed by posting a clip in which the comedian is seen carrying her son while he gives a kiss. The adorableness couldn't stop Aly Goni and Nakuul Mehta from dropping sweet comments on the post. Watch the adorable video right here.

A while ago, Laughter Chefs' host Bharti Singh posted a cute video with her son, Gola. The clip starts with the mother-son posing cheek-to-cheek and then the little boy gives his mom a kiss. They then candidly look at one another, making our hearts melt. Aly Goni, who is usually seen in Bharti's home with Jasmine Bhasin, commented, "Mera golaaaa" with a heart emoji. On the other hand, Nakuul Mehta dropped two heart emojis.

Gola recently celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his mom and dad, Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The little one also had a sweet interaction with the paparazzi. When the mother-son were inside the car, after picking up their Ganesh idol, the comedian chatted with the paps. She asked her son to greet the paps and he cutely obliged, saying, "Namaste."

Bharti doesn't shy away from expressing her emotions publicly when it comes to Gola. When Laksh, aka Gola, went to school for the first time, she made a video where she told her son to say, "School jaana hai." (I want to go to school). When he does not say anything, Bharti adds, “Yeh kya dheet baccha hai. Abhi aise karne lag gaya, school me kya karega?” (He is such a stubborn child. I wonder what he will do in school if he is behaving like this here).

She also mentioned that Rupa Didi was worried about how Gola would eat and be alone in school. Bharti started crying and also shared the weird feeling of seeing her son attending school. "Kyu bache paida karte hai hum, fir rote hai?" (Why do we give birth to children and then cry?) she added. For the unversed, Gola was born in April 2022 and is the apple of his parents' eyes.

