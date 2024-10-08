Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nidhi Bhanushali trusts THESE 5 DIY skincare tips and facial masks, and so should you

Nidhi Bhanushali, who is celebrated for her role as Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is one of the beloved actresses among youth. But do you know, apart from trying her hands at acting, the young star is an adventure enthusiast and advocate for natural skincare tips? She often promotes self-care and shares how she achieves glowing skin with masks made from homemade ingredients. From making DIY face masks to posting tutorials about making organic soaps, here are 5 DIY makeup products straight from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali.

1. DIY shower paste using rice flour and curd/water

In one of her videos, Nidhi Bhanushali shares how one can transform their shower routine with just two simple ingredients available in most households—rice flour and curd (or water for a vegan option). She starts by mixing rice flour with curd/water to make a smooth paste. Then, she applies it evenly to the body while scrubbing and massaging. After a few minutes of application, it needs to be washed off.

This DIY shower paste has several benefits. The rice flour delicately exfoliates, effectively eliminating dead skin cells and tan, resulting in skin that feels exceptionally polished and smooth. It also helps control excess oil and tightens pores, giving your skin a refined appearance. Curd provides deep hydration, brightening the complexion and soothing any irritation. Its abundant lactic acid content gently exfoliates and promotes an even skin tone.

2. DIY organic soap

As far as homemade beauty products are concerned, DIY soaps by Nidhi Bhanushali might be your go-to option to embrace natural hacks for glowing skin. To start with, take multani mitti, some neem leaves, a few drops of rosewater, a pinch of turmeric, and a bit of Chandan in a bowl or any container. Add water and let it soak overnight. The next morning, take some fresh aloe vera and extract the gel.

Transfer the gel to the soap mixture and mix it well. Give the soap your desired shape and let it bathe in the sun until it dries, becoming rock solid. It is odor-free and no foam formula soap that boasts antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties. Neem combats acne and skin irritations while promoting overall skin health. Aloe vera soothes and moisturizes, aiding in wound healing and sunburn relief, ensuring your skin feels nourished and rejuvenated.

Sharing the tutorial, Nidhi mentioned that the rose water balances the skin's pH levels, leaving it hydrated and refreshed. While turmeric brightens complexion and reduces acne, sandalwood treats acne and soothes skin. Lastly, multani mitti unclogs pores and exfoliates.

3. DIY mascara

It goes without saying that mascara lifts up your eye game like nothing else. Its application completely transforms your look and definitely acts as a magic wand. However, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor emphasizes using aloe vera as natural mascara. Trying a beauty hack, she uses a freshly cut aloe vera and uses the gel on the lashes to add volume. After it dries up, the eyelashes look natural and appear fresh. For those who don't know, aloe vera is super nourishing and gentle on the eyes.

4. DIY muskmelon face mask

Take the pulp of muskmelon, honey, and besan in a bowl. Blend all these natural ingredients to make a smooth paste. Apply it evenly over your face and neck. After keeping it for 15 to 20 minutes, rinse with lukewarm water, using circular motion to exfoliate. Pat your face dry with a clean towel, and then you are all set to flaunt your soft, glowing, and healthy skin.

Talking about this DIY face mask's benefits, Muskmelon helps in hydration with its high water content and contributes to brightening the skin. On the other hand, honey acts as a natural moisturizer, and due to its antibacterial properties, it also fights acne. Lastly, besan, aka gram flour exfoliates and evens skin tone.

5. DIY dragon fruit face mask

While you must have already enjoyed eating dragon fruit but Nidhi Bhanushali introduced us to its new properties. She refers to it as a skincare hero and makes DIY face mask out of it. Scoop out the dragon fruit pulp and mash it into a smooth paste.

Add the aloe vera gel and a pinch of turmeric powder. Mix in the gram flour to thicken the mask and create a smooth consistency. Apply the mask to your face, avoiding the eye area. Let it sit on the face for 15-20 minutes and rinse with cool water. Dragon fruit brightens your skin and fights free radicals.

So, these are some DIY beauty hacks and facial masks that Nidhi Bhanushali has shared on her social media. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress is known for her free-spirited style and bohemian fashion that adds funk to her vibrant personality.

