Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Krishna Shroff arrives with mom Ayesha, brother Tiger Shroff; WATCH

After months-long pre-wedding festivities, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are finally tying the knot on July 12. The inside videos and photos from the extravagant gala have taken over the internet. Several A-list celebrities, Bollywood personalities, and prominent figures from different walks of life have graced the wedding affair. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Krishna Shroff also marked her attendance at the grand wedding celebrations as she posed for the shutterbugs along with brother Tiger Shroff and mom Ayesha Shroff.

Krishna Shroff wears a purple lehenga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Adding a touch of elegance and charm to the occasion, Krishna Shroff exuded grace in a purple skirt and crop top set. Her ensemble featured vibrant, broad golden designs with a sleek border. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant opted for a matching plain blouse with a V-neck cut and dupatta.

Krishna enhanced her royal look by wearing a stone-studded necklace. The highlight of her look was her mang tikka, adorned with shiny stones and green pearls. Further, Tiger Shroff looked dapper in a floral print sherwani while Ayesha was seen flaunting her beauty in a royal lehenga.

For the unversed, after Radhika and Anant's big day, the families will be organizing Shubh Aashirwad and a grand reception on July 13 and July 14, respectively.

Speaking of the wedding ceremony, from Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, several celebrities arrived at the gala night.

Krishna Shroff in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is soon slated to have its premiere. Krishna Shroff is one of the contestants in the upcoming season of the stunt-based reality show. After shooting for nearly a month, she returned to India. Jackie Shroff reached the airport to receive her.

Most recently, Krishna shared a few pictures of her taking an ice bath to recover after surviving the daring stunts during the shoot of KKK 14. During the filming, she often posted pictures with her co-contestants, reflecting on her friendly bond with them.

