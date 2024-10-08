Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey to Muskan Bamne; TV celebs who quit the show and what they are doing right now

In recent years, Anupamaa has become a household favorite, dominating TRP ratings and captivating audiences with its engaging storyline. However, despite the show reaching the top, several prominent actors bid farewell to the series. From Muskan Bamne, who portrayed Pakhi and recently joined the Bigg Boss 18 house, to Paras Kalnawat, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Aashish Mehrotraa, each of these actors have embarked on fresh career paths since leaving the show.

Here’s a look at what these former Anupamaa actors are doing now and the exciting projects that lie ahead for them.

Paras Kalnawat

Paras Kalnawat, who is seen in the role of Rajveer in Kundali Bhagya, is another television celebrity who left the popular show Anupamaa. In Rupali Ganguly’s serial, he played the role of Samar before getting replaced by Sagar Parekh.

Kalnawat had a controversial exit from the show. He mentioned that if given a chance, half of the cast of the serial would like to exit from the show. Following his exit, he participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Currently, he is seen in Kundali Bhagya, opposite Adrija Roy.

Sudhanshu Pandey

Sudhanshu Pandey who played the role of Vanraj Shah in the popular TV series announced his exit from the show in August end this year. He came on Instagram live from his official social media handle and announced his decision to quit the show produced by Rajan Shahi.

There were several speculations and controversies surrounding his exit. But in an exclusive interview with us, he shared that leaving the show was his own decision. He wanted to try new roles and grow as an actor.

Currently, Sudhanshu is busy as he reunited with his band- A Band Of Boys. They also released a song after the reunion. Apart from his music, he also participated as a contestant in the Karan Johar-hosted reality show, The Traitors. The shoot wrapped up very recently and it will soon stream on Amazon Prime.

Madalsa Sharma

Madalsa Sharma, best known for her stint in the serial, essayed the role of Kavya. Sharma is the latest actor to quit the show. Just a few weeks after actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who played Madalsa's husband Vanraj on the show, the actress also left. In a recent interview, Sharma shared that her decision to quit the show is a well-thought-out step in her career.

In an exclusive interview with us, Madalsa stated, “This was a well-thought-out one. I had been in talks with the makers to give Kavya’s character an edge, as that had gone missing for a while due to multiple tracks going on, and the makers had been trying their best to work something out. Later, Rajan sir and I mutually agreed that I could now move on from Anupamaa and venture out for something new altogether. I even felt that I’d given four years of commitment to Anupamaa, and now it’s time to move on.”

Currently, she has not taken up any work and is busy spending quality time with her family.

Muskan Bamne

Muskan Bamne, who played the role of Pakhi in Anupamaa is currently inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. She took the decision to quit as the show was headed for a leap and Chandni Bhagwanani replaced her.

Talking to us, she said, "All my professional decisions are taken by my Chachu (Raj Bamne). We discussed the same, and both of us thought that it would be very soon in my career to play a mother. My family was well aware that whenever the show would require me to play a mother, I'd quit. So, my family was with me on the decision."

Currently, Muskan is seen in the ongoing season of Bigg Boss. The Salman Khan’s reality show premiered on October 6.

Aashish Mehrotraa

Aashish Mehrotraa played the role of Paritosh Shah aka Toshu, Anupama’s son on Anupamaa for several years. He left the show earlier this year which he announced on his social media handle. He posted a gratitude note thanking the show’s creators and the entire team.

He wrote, "It was a beautiful journey… a beautiful journey of almost 4 years as your “Toshu” in Anupamaa… The character being just the opposite of who I am as a person… has made it more challenging and fun to live with.. It has been a huge roller coaster ride. But whatttt a ride!!!"

Post his exit, he was seen in the recently wrapped adventure-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

