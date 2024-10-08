Anupamaa SPOILER: Aadhya to escape Aasha Bhavan after being blamed for Dimpy's demise; here's how Anupama-Anuj REACT

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has hooked audiences to it ever since it premiered. Currently, the show revolves around Anupama and Anuj's remarriage. Meanwhile, it was also seen how Aadhya and Dimpy constantly engage in heated arguments. Now, in the upcoming episode of the show, Dimpy will reportedly die and Aadhya will be accused for her demise.

According to a Bollywood Life report, a new twist awaits for Anupama's fans. Amidst Anupama and Anuj's wedding celebrations, Anuj travels to Himachal Pradesh for work. Meanwhile, Dimpy and Aadhya get into an argument. During this, Dimpy falls into the fire and gets hospitalised. Dolly blames Aadhya for Dimpy's condition.

However, the situation worsens as Dimpy passes away. Everyone accuses Aadhya of pushing Dimpy into the fire and blames her for her death. In this tension, Anupama takes Aadhya's support and tries to prove her innocence. But Dolly, Toshu and Pakhi turn against Aadhya completely and blame her for the accident.

The cops arrive to question Aadhya after Dolly files a complaint against her. In fear of going behind the bars, Aadhya hides in the corner while Anupama tries her best to defend her daughter. Unfortunately, Aadhya misunderstands Anupama's intentions and thinks that Anupama will put her in jail. Due to this, she decides to escape from Aasha Bhavan and tries to connect with Anuj for help.

When she calls Anuj, Anuj is unable to hear her. Aadhya feels alone and helpless. Meanwhile, Anuj sits alone in a secluded garden area and feels frustrated. He tries to calm himself and gets worried thinking about Anupama and Aadhya.

Anuj suddenly senses someone approaching him and he then realises it's Ankush. Ankush appears and explains reason for his presence. He tells Anuj that he has a business-related issue. However, Anuj doesn't trust Ankush and senses that something is fishy. Ankush hints that he has regret for his wrongdoings and blames Barkha for his past problems. However, Ankush has a dark plan and reveals that he wants to confront Anuj.

In the forthcoming episode of Anupama, it will be seen how the storyline changes as the show is headed for a leap.

Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Nidhi Shah, Nishi Saxena and others in pivotal roles. Recently, main actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalasa Sharma took an exit from the show.

