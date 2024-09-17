Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Aashish Mehrotra signs off from show; says, 'Jeet sirf trophies ki nahi hoti...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is inching towards the finale. The grand finale shoot of the show was completed recently, and the evicted contestants were seen attending the special episode. Aashish Mehrotra, one of the promising contestants on the show, took to social media to bid a final adieu to the show and shared a series of pictures that he clicked as memories from his journey on the show.

Aashish Mehrotra shared a series of pictures from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 shoot from Romania and wrote a heartfelt message as he bid adieu to the show as the show's finale was recently shot. He wrote, "Summing it up is never easy when it’s soo special #KhatronKeKhiladi ka safar bohot alag tha, ek aisa experience jo zindagi bhar yaad rahega.Har stunt ke saath, sirf dar ka saamna nahi kiya, balki apne aapko samjha aur har baar thoda aur strong bana. Jeet sirf trophies ki nahi hoti, kabhi kabhi jeet hoti hai apne andar ke dar ko piche chhodne ki."

Take a look at Aashish Mehrotra's Instagram post on biding adieu to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

Writing a long note on his social media handle, the Anupamaa actor expressed how the show helped him fight his own fears and made him believe in himself. He mentioned that winning is not only about lifting the trophy but also doing better than your previous self. He concluded the post by saying that the audience's love during the journey was the most significant gift for him in his journey in the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's grand finale is expected to air on September 28, 2024. Jigra stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina will also be gracing the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

