Anupamaa written update, September 20: Anupamaa learns shocking TRUTH about Guru Maa’s son

Anupamaa and Anuj were sharing some lovey-dovey moments. Just when Anupamaa and Anuj were talking about the birthday celebration Guru Maa came there. Anupamaa, upon seeing Guru Maa outside their room, asks her about her well-being. She asks Guru Maa what she is doing out of her room and why she is looking worried. Guru Maa responds that she felt suffocated in her room and that’s why she came out of her room to take some fresh air, but now she forgets where her room is and can't find it.

Anupamaa asks Guru Maa to calm down and offers to accompany her to her room. Suddenly Pakhi comes there and intervenes, saying that she will take Guru Maa to her room. Anuj appears uncomfortable as Guru Maa gazes at him while going from there. Anuj confides in Anupamaa, stating that he knows she cares about Guru Maa and that he dislikes the way she looks at him. Anupamaa advises him to remain calm.

Anupamaa asks Anuj to calm down and ignore everything. She asks Anuj to finish his business meeting as soon as possible and then spend time with, emphasizingChoti Anu and Anupamaa. She also tells him that she will handle Guru Maa’s situation. Anupamaa also mentions that she plans to go to the orphanage and make the donation as Anuj does every year on his birthday. Anuj tells Anupamaa that every year on his birthday he used to go to the Mumbai branch of the orphanage but just a few months back they opened a branch in Ahmedabad. He asks Anupamaa to go there and make the donation. Anuj, feeling emotional acknowledges the importance of helping children in orphanages and expresses his belief that children should receive both parental love and care. He also touches upon his pain and past experiences. Anupamaa understands his deep-seated emotions. She tells him that if he gets upset today she will get angry with him.

Anuj laughs and calls her the boss lady. Anuj was about to say something but Anupamaa intervened and said that she knew Anuj is looking at some medical centers and that as soon as he will find a compatible and trusted medical center for Guru Maa he would let her know. Anuj was looking at her shockingly and asked her how she knew that he was about to say the same thing. Anupamaa tells him that she not only has his heart but she also knows how to read it. Anuj laughs and calls her Lady Bond.

Guru Maa inquires about the flowers from Pakhi, who explains that they are celebrating Anuj’s birthday. Guru Maa becomes emotional and tells Pakhi to celebrate it. Meanwhile, Adhik and Romil have a minor altercation, but Pakhi intervenes, urging them to avoid any drama and ensure a smooth celebration.

Anupamaa contemplates her plans to visit the orphanage, and then visit a temple and pray for Anuj, and then return home. She notices a photo of Guru Maa's son on her bed. Anupamaa thinks about how this picture got here and thinks that Choti Anu might have been playing with it. Anupamaa prays to Kanha Ji for guidance in reuniting Guru Maa with her son. As she does so, Choti Anu enters the room and slips. Anupamaa suddenly drops the picture as she rushes towards Choti Anu and the picture goes directly in her purse.

Back at the Shah’s house, everyone was sitting in the hall and the family eagerly discussed about Anuj's birthday celebration. They discuss their fond memories of Anuj and express their gratitude for his kindness. Vanraj recalls how Anuj met them for the first time on Janmashtami which happens to be his birthday, and Toush says that Anuj also saved Samar's life that day. Suddenly Dimpy came there and she was not looking so well. Kinjal asks her if she is okay. Dimpy tells everyone that she is not feeling well. Leela tauntingly tells her that she doesn’t do anything that’s why she has fallen sick. Leela tells her to take a rest and not to come to Anuj’s birthday party. Dimpy angrily tells Leela that she will come to Anuj’s party today.

On the other hand, Anupamaa eventually arrives at the orphanage, where she meets with the lady in charge. Anupamaa explains that Anuj couldn't come as he has some important meeting and presents a donation cheque to her. However, she mistakenly handed over the photo of Guru Maa's son along with the cheque. The lady recognizes the photo and inquires about it. Anupamaa reveals that it belongs to her Guru Maa and explains that she is attempting to help her find her son. The lady confirms that she knows Guru Maa and is familiar with the boy in the photo.

Meanwhile, at the Kapadia Mention Anuj gets ready for the party. He passes in the front of Guru Maa’s room and looks at her. Guru Maa was lying there. Anuj closes the door and says that he wants everyone to attend the party but does not want Guru Maa to come there.

Anuj wonders where Anupamaa is and suddenly Leela comes in front of him and performs the evil eye protection of him. Leela and Anuj laugh and share a humorous conversation. As Anuj comes into the hall with Leela he sees the entire Shah family there and greets everyone. He takes blessings from Hasmukh.

At the orphanage, the lady informs Anupamaa that the boy in the photo is indeed Guru Maa's son. She asks Anupamaa if she doesn’t know who this baby is in the picture. Anupamaa sees her in shock. The lady reveals some shocking news and Anupamaa is taken aback.

The family continues their birthday celebration for Anuj. Pakhi, Samar, and Toshu organize games and activities to make the party enjoyable.

Anuj tells everyone that he is waiting for his Anupamaa to come back. Everyone teases him and then they all play some games while they wait for Anupamaa.

This episode was watched on Hotstar.

