Barzakh Trailer OUT: Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed look enigmatic; Asim Abbasi intricately weaves story of love and mystery

Set in the Hunza Valley, Barzakh is an upcoming series boasting an ensemble cast, including Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed. Both actors have reunited more than a decade after the release of Zindagi Gulzar Hai. Directed by critically acclaimed Asim Abbasi, the series is all set to release digitally this month. Today (July 1), the makers have released the trailer of Barzakh, which provides a peek into the on-screen connection between Fawad and Sanam.

The almost two-minute-long clip has definitely fueled the anticipation of fans. Barzakh's trailer depicts a completely different cinematography, unlike every other Pakistani drama.

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed look promising in Barzakh trailer

It is a few days after releasing an intriguing teaser featuring no dialogue that the Barzakh trailer made its way to the audience. Undeniably, Asim Abbasi's intellectualism seamlessly delves into themes like mental health, generational trauma, postpartum depression, and gender inclusivity. It appears to be based on the concept of magic realism.

Barzakh revolves around a 76-year-old man who announces his engagement to the love of his life, but the woman is nowhere seen as she is believed to have died long ago. The man invites his estranged children to the wedding, and the reunion triggers a series of emotional confrontations.

The trailer offers a mature glimpse into an engaging narrative. Although the show explores family ties and drama, Ali Abbasi has skillfully combined the psychological traumas and personal hurdles. It paints a picture of a story splashed with shades of love and mystery at the same time. There is no dramatic entry of the characters, and the slick cuts contribute even more to the background score.

Furthermore, Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed share ample screen time. The layers in their characters and the intensity in their eyes explain why one should look forward to Barzakh. The old man's passion for his love is the highlight of the series.

Barzakh release date

As per the official announcement, Barzakh will stream globally on Zindagi’s YouTube channel and ZEE5 Global from July 19. Before making it to the screens, it is known to have received praise for Series Mania in France.

Helmed by Asim Abbasi, who is known to have directed Cake and Churails, Barzakh also stars Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, and others. It is produced by Shailja Kejriwal and Waqas Hassan.

