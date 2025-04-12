Will Sushmita Sen work in Pakistani film? Actress REACTS to Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback with Abir Gulaal

Fawad Khan is making his return to Bollywood after almost 9 years with a romantic comedy film. Fans went crazy over his and Vaani Kapoor starrer Abir Gulaal’s recently released teaser. Sushmita Sen has now reacted to the Pakistani actor’s comeback. She also revealed whether she would herself work in a Pakistani film.

In a recent conversation with Instant Bollywood at a fashion event, Sushmita Sen expressed her thoughts about Pakistani actors like Fawad Khan returning to Bollywood. In response, she said that she didn’t know all of that. The actress shared, “Mujhe sirf yeh pata hai ki hunar aur creativity mein koi boundaries nahi hoti hain. Honi bhi nahi chahiye (All I know is that there are no boundaries in talent and creativity. Nor should there be).”

Sushmita further mentioned that sports and their creative field were the only ones where their “creativity is born from freedom.” She said that she desired that for everyone and didn’t believe there was any border.

During the same chat, Sushmita Sen was asked if she would work in a Pakistani film if she got the opportunity to. She replied that she would always do a good film irrespective of where it was from.

Earlier in April 2025, the makers of Abir Gulaal shared the film’s teaser. It is a love story set in London. The 1-minute, 2-second teaser showcased a sweet romantic moment between Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s characters, who were sitting in a car amid rain. The netizens were extremely impressed with their chemistry. Lisa Haydon, Ridhi Dogra, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan, Parmeet Sethi, Rahul Vora, and more are also part of the cast.

A teaser of the first song, Khudaya Ishq, has also been released. It is a love track featuring the lead pair.

Presented by Indian Stories Limited and A Richer Lens Entertainment, in association with Aarjay Pictures, Abir Gulaal is directed by Aarti S Bagdi. It is produced by Vivek B. Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy. The movie is set to hit the silver screen on May 9, 2025.

