Abir Gulaal: Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor starrer’s music to launch in THIS country? Find out event date and more details

The release of Abir Gulaal is getting closer, and the team is gearing up for the promotions. The film marks Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback after 9 years and his first collaboration with Vaani Kapoor. It has now been learned that the rom-com’s music will be launched in the United Arab Emirates on April 19, 2025.

According to a recent report in Mid-day, the music of the upcoming movie Abir Gulaal is set to be launched at Global Village in Dubai, UAE. Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor are expected to be present at this event on April 19. Amit Trivedi, who has composed the album, will reportedly perform some tracks from the film.

As per the portal’s source, Dubai had been the choice of venue for promotions right from the beginning. The makers had apparently anticipated some backlash in India due to the Pakistani actor’s casting in the movie. “Music is a key aspect of Abir Gulaal. They wanted to go big on the music before launching the trailer,” the source added.

The report further mentioned that the music launch won’t be a ticketed event and will be open to the public who pay the entry fee for Global Village.

On April 14, the first song from the soundtrack of Abir Gulaal was released on social media platforms. Khudaya Ishq is a romantic number featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor. The music video showcases their beautiful chemistry with sweet and emotional moments. Composed by Amit Trivedi, Khudaya Ishq has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. The lyrics are penned by Kumaar.

Earlier this month, a teaser was unveiled along with the theatrical release date announcement. The film is slated to arrive in cinemas on May 9, 2025. The story is set in the United Kingdom.

Abir Gulaal is directed by Aarti S Bagdi and produced by Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy. Alongside Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, the cast also features Lisa Haydon, Ridhi Dogra, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan, Parmeet Sethi, Rahul Vora, Amrit Sandhu, and more.

