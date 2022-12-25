Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Evicted Ankit Gupta bares it all about his relationship with Priyanka Choudhary
Udaariyaan actor Ankit Gupta is the latest contestant to get evicted from Salman Khan-hosted show, Bigg Boss 16.
Television's heartthrob Ankit Gupta is the latest contestant to get evicted from the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16. The actor didn't receive the least votes but was shown the show's exit door by his co-contestants. Ankit is upset that he had to leave the show and is certain that he could have easily survived 3-4 weeks more in the Bigg Boss 16 house.
My eviction wasn't fair: Ankit Gupta
Talking about the eviction, Ankit Gupta said it is unfair. He shared, "I don't think it was fair because all the evictions that happened prior to this was as per audience voting. This time, it was based on the housemates and 6-7 housemates kept targetting me for a really long time. Had it been left to the audience, I would have still been inside the house."
On targetting him to make Priyanka Choudhary weak
"It's because they know that Priyanka is a very strong contestant and has the potential to win the game. Therefore, the 'mandali' is scared of her and 4-5 people from the 'mandali' want Shiv Thakare to win. Priyanka is a bit weak now but she will come back stronger and as a winner," said the actor.
Ankit Gupta on if he is content with his journey
Ankit shared, "When I was inside the house, I was totally okay with getting eliminated but when I came out, I realised that I came out too soon, and could have stayed 3-4 more weeks in the Bigg Boss 16 house. I don't regret participating in the show. In fact, I have understood a few things about people, their nature and to the extent they go for their personal gains. One more thing that I have observed is that people aren't the same in real life, and might not react in the same way as they do in the house because of the cameras. Half of the times, the fights happened in the house to pull each other down."
On who does he think can emerge as the winner
Definitely Priyanka.
Ankit on the wild card contestants
The Udaariyaan actor stated, "Sreejita De is trying to survive in the house and be in everyone's good books. Vikkas Manaktala knows the game and tries to create unnecessary fights for visibility."
On his relationship with Priyanka Choudhary
"Whatever I say, nobody believes, so there's no point in giving any tags. We have been saying for the past 2 years that we are just friends. Of course, there's liking from both our sides because when we share a lot of time and emotions with each other, the liking is bound to be there. We like each others as friends and are very comfortable. I don't think we have to justify our relationship to anyone. People can think what they want to. After all, it's our lives. A third person can't come and tell us how to go about our relationship," concluded Ankit Gupta.
