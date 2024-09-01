Bigg Boss 17's Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain welcome new member to their family; 'Congratulations to us, the proud parents'

Ankita Lokhande has frequently expressed her desire to start a family. During her time on Bigg Boss 17, she shared that she plans to try for a baby soon. While they are still waiting for that exciting news, Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain are enjoying their role as pet parents. Recently, Lokhande shared a sweet moment on social media, introducing an adorable cat that has joined their family as the latest addition.

The Pavitra Rishta actress shared a glimpse of their pet cat's entry into their lives. Vicky Jain enthusiastically recorded the arrival of their furr ball into their house while Ankita adored the little paws of the cat. Ankita mentioned that she named their cat Mau Lokhande Jain. In the video, Mau's cute antics are shared along with the couple spending quality time with her.

Take a look at the post shared by Ankita Lokhande on welcoming the new pet:

Taking to social media, Ankita wrote a long message expressing her thoughts and happiness on welcoming the little munchkin into their lives.

She wrote, "Congratulations to us, the proud parents! May our lives be filled with laughter, snuggles, and endless joy, courtesy of your adorable antics, Mau. Here’s to many adventures, playtime, and cozy moments with our new little bundle of joy! Mau, you’re loved and cherished already, our sweet daughter!"

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain participated in a couple of reality shows. Their first reality show together was Smart Jodi. The power couple went ahead to win the show. They also participated in Bigg Boss 17 and were among the few of the most talked about contestants on the show.

The duo is currently seen in Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment and is loved for their fun and masti.

