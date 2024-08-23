Pavitra Rishta's Rithvik Dhanjani's birthday wish for ex-girlfriend Asha Negi is all things love; 'May you always have...'

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and soon fell in love. The duo enjoyed a massive fan following together. However, they broke up after a few years of dating each other. On Asha's birthday, Rithvik Dhanjani took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her.

Sharing Asha Negi's beautiful picture, Rithvik wrote, "Bappa tujhe jeevan ki har khushi de negi... jeevan sirf aur sirf khushiyon se bhara rahe. May you always have the power to stay in the moment and make the most of it. Happy Birthday @ashanegi."

Take a look at Rithvik Dhanjani's birthday wish for Asha Negi here:

(May God give you all the happiness, Negi. May your life be filled with immense joy).

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta, wherein Asha played the character of Archana's (Ankita Lokhande) daughter Purvi while Rithvik played the character of a business tycoon Arjun. Rithvik and Asha's onscreen chemistry was quite loved, and people fondly called them #ArVi.

Soon, Rithvik and Asha fell in love and started dating each other. The duo participated in Nach Baliye 6 and went ahead to win the show. Fans loved their offscreen camaraderie and named the couple #AshVik (Asha-Rithvik).

After dating each other for a couple of years, the couple broke many hearts of their fans by announcing their breakup. They broke up in 2020 after dating each other for seven years. Both the actors mentioned that dealing with the breakup was a difficult phase.

However, unlike most of the celebrities, Rithvik and Asha continue to remain on good terms with each other. They refrained from speaking anything negative about each other and respected their personal lives and decisions.

